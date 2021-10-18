Occupation Museum, Memorial Complex and adjacent Victory Park will be built in Fuzuli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18

Trend:

The Occupation Museum, the Memorial Complex and the adjacent Victory Park will be built in Fuzuli city, Chairman of the Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev said presenting the Fuzuli master plan to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President, dear Mehriban khanim. The Fuzuli Memorial Complex will be established in the central part of the city. The Occupation Museum, the Memorial Complex and the adjacent Victory Park will be built on an area of 5 hectares. Also, a Flag Square will be established in a high place. We would like to show a small film with your permission," he said.

"Mr. President, as the video showed, we believe that the Flag Square will be built at the highest point of the city and will represent a new symbol of Fuzuli. It will be visible from all sides, especially in the evening with lighting effects. The museum will consist of six main halls. Each hall will be dedicated to one topic, the strategic importance of Fuzuli and Karabakh. Fortifications built by the Armenian occupiers will be displayed on the ground floor of the museum. In addition, there will be a hall dedicated to the strategy of our military during the liberation of Fuzuli. Also, a separate exhibition dedicated to the appearance of Fuzuli after its liberation, the current situation and, of course, our martyrs will be organized. The museum will be located in a large park. A Victory Monument will also be erected in the park," Guliyev said.