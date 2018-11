A 4.3 magnitude quake shook Gilan-Gharb, a city west of Kermanshah, on Thursday, according to IRNA.

The Seismological Center of Tehran University's Geophysics Institute said the quake occurred at 16:46 hours local time (13:16 GMT).

That's the 14th aftershock after Sunday's 6.4 degree quake in Kermanshah.

