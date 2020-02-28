Botswana commemorates Fallen Heroes Day

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Thursday morning laid a wreath in commemoration of the fallen heroes in Gaborone at the Three Chiefs monument, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

First Lady Neo Masisi and other senior government officials joined the Botswana Defence Force (BDF), family and relatives to pay tribute to the fifteen soldiers who lost their lives in line of duty during an ambush that took place on February 27, 1978, in Lesoma by the then Rhodesian Armed Forces.

Speaking at the commemoration, Gotsileene Morake, Deputy Commander of the BDF, said Botswana continues to enjoy peace, sovereignty and economic stability due to the selfless effort of our fallen Heroes and Heroines.

"It is upon us as a nation, that we should live and maintain their legacy, show our commitment and support to their effort, show our appreciation towards their sacrifice, celebrate the achievements and foundation they laid for us. For their ultimate sacrifice, and show our allegiance that we shall never forget," he said.

The BDF held Fallen Heroes Day commemorations in various parts of the country on Thursday to celebrate all fallen war heroes who perished in the line of duty supporting peacekeeping operations.